Sami Zayn Responds To Fan Backlash Ahead Of WrestleMania 42 Title Defense

Sami Zayn appears to be aware of the growing fan criticism surrounding his United States Championship reign as WrestleMania 42 approaches.

Ahead of his scheduled title defense against Trick Williams, Zayn took to social media with a cryptic post suggesting he has done nothing wrong, though he stopped short of directly addressing the backlash.

In recent weeks, fan reaction to Zayn’s push has become increasingly mixed, both online and at live events. During a recent episode of SmackDown, some fans even directed a “Sami Hogan” chant at him — a reference to Hulk Hogan’s polarizing run during the New World Order era.

Zayn captured the United States Championship from Carmelo Hayes just weeks ago and was quickly positioned for a high-profile WrestleMania match. The decision has drawn criticism from a portion of the fanbase, with some arguing that Hayes should have remained champion heading into the event.

The divided crowd response has sparked speculation that WWE could use WrestleMania 42 as the stage for a double turn. Under that scenario, Zayn would transition into a heel role, while Williams — who has been receiving increasingly strong crowd support despite being presented as a heel — could emerge as a babyface.

Reports suggest that WWE has at least discussed the possibility of executing a double turn during the match.

WrestleMania 42 will mark Zayn’s eighth appearance at WWE’s biggest event, while Williams is set to compete on the WrestleMania stage for the first time. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes — the former champion — has yet to make his WrestleMania debut.

Zayn will defend the United States Championship against Williams on Night Two of WrestleMania 42 on April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.