Samoa Joe Names Underrated AEW Stars He Believes Deserve More Opportunities

Samoa Joe has identified three AEW talents he believes deserve greater recognition, highlighting Queen Aminata, Trish Adora and Action Andretti as performers with significant untapped potential.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Joe was asked which members of the AEW roster fans should be paying closer attention to, particularly those who may not be receiving the recognition they deserve.

The former AEW World Champion immediately pointed to Aminata and Adora, suggesting that both women have considerable room to grow and could achieve even greater success with additional opportunities. “I think Queen Aminata. There is a ton of potential that is kind of unrealized there. I would say the same thing with Trish Adora. I think those are two talents that I consistently see where maybe their best is still kind of in front of them.”

Turning his attention to the men’s division, Joe singled out Action Andretti as another performer who could make a substantial impact if given more opportunities to showcase his abilities. “On the men’s side, there are also a lot. I’d say [Action] Andretti. I think, him being given more opportunity and given more spots could be quite the force to be reckoned with.”

Joe also reflected on how AEW has evolved since he joined the promotion, noting that a new generation of performers has begun establishing itself in more prominent positions.

According to Joe, the company’s changing landscape has created opportunities for younger wrestlers to move beyond their previous roles and become part of the main event conversation. “It’s definitely an era of new faces. I think you’re seeing a lot of younger guys that maybe weren’t in the spotlight or indefinitely in the main event picture, kind of forcing themselves into the picture, and rightfully so.”

Joe expressed enthusiasm about witnessing that progression firsthand, describing the development of emerging talent as one of the most rewarding aspects of his time with AEW. “It’s an exciting time being a part of this company. For me, it’s very special and very fun because you’re getting to see the evolution of so many young, extremely awesome talents kind of coming into their own.”

Joe’s comments reflect his confidence in AEW’s developing roster, particularly performers he believes have yet to reach their full potential.

While Aminata, Adora and Andretti were his primary examples, Joe emphasized that numerous younger wrestlers throughout the company are beginning to establish themselves as important parts of AEW’s future.