Santos Escobar Continues LWO Storyline In WWE Digital Exclusive

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia saw Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Humberto and Angel) defeat the LWO (Carlito, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Shortly following the match, Legado Del Fantasma took part in a post-show digital exclusive segment, where Escobar talked about how he thinks the LWO doesn’t work without him and how after LWO betrayed him he found his true family in Humberto and Angel.

Escobar said, “This is just one example, what happened tonight, I mean.”

“Which was, by the way, satisfaction. Satisfaction. That’s how it felt. That’s one example why the LWO doesn’t work without Santos Escobar.”

“Which is why, after that familia betrayed me, I realized my place wasn’t with them. Luckily, because the one thing Santos always has is luck, I found true familia in Humberto and Angel.”

You can check out Escobar’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)