Saraya On Her Boyfriend Wanting Her To Wrestle Chris Jericho, Man vs. Women Matches In AEW

Could we see Saraya squaring off against a man inside an All Elite Wrestling ring?

During her recent interview with hip-hop personality DJ Whoo Kid on his “Whoo’s House?” podcast, the former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this.

“It is, but you know, I feel people are really sensitive in this world, currently,” Saraya stated. “It’s really hard to do matches like that without someone being offended by it. I would love to do matches like that.”

She also discussed how her boyfriend Ronnie Radke has expressed interest in her facing Chris Jericho.

“It writes itself. Ronnie even wanted to become part of it,” she said. “A storyline, do something against Chris Jericho. He’s such a good bad guy. He plays a very good bad guy, and people love to hate him. I feel they [Ronnie and Jericho] would have a good storyline. I would love to wrestle one of the guys. If I have to beat up Chris Jericho, Jericho would be up for it. He doesn’t care, he’s a very selfless worker. He’s a good guy. He’ll wrestle anybody and if he has to let somebody win, he’ll be like, ‘Absolutely.’ There is never an ego there. He just wants to help people. I’m like, ‘Let me beat you. Let me beat you up.’ I’m gonna beat the shit out him, he’ll be fine,” she said with a laugh.”

Check out more from DJ Whoo Kid’s interview with Saraya via the YouTube video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.