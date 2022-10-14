Saraya Says She Got Sober With Ronnie Radke

AEW star Saraya recently spoke with Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Jericho made a comment that Saraya still looks like she’s 24 years old. She responded, “That makes me feel good. Just take care of myself a little more. That’s what not drinking does for you though. Cutting out alcohol and sh*t.”

Jericho questioned if she was completely sober, and she said, “Completely sober. Yea, yea, yea. I’ve been sober from drugs a lot longer time. When I first came back to WWE I had to stop taking drugs. Alcohol I was still drinking and then me and Ronnie (Radke) got together and he had the idea of completely cutting out alcohol. So I was like yea I’ll do that. Then we cold turkey just stopped drinking. And the weight that drops off you, I was just like ‘look at me! supermodel!’ People think I had a bunch of surgery. I’m like no it’s just all the water weight getting in my face. They didn’t realize what sobriety can do for you.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)