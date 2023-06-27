Satoshi Kojima Apologises To CM Punk For Hitting “His Cock” With An Elbow Drop

CM Punk beat Satoshi Kojima to advance in the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 PPV event.
Following the match, Kojima tweeted, “Thank you for giving me a happy time. I am grateful.”
AEW President Tony Khan responded to Kojima, writing, “Thank you very much. I knew you would be perfect for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament vs @CMPunk, and I knew you would love to be with us at #ForbiddenDoor. It was great to see you here again, sir. Awesome match, legend.”
Kojima also apologised to Punk, “My elbow drop hit his cock. sorry. But it’s not on purpose. Accident. Because I don’t have that kind of technology. 💪💔.”
