Saudi Arabia Interested In Hosting A WWE WrestleMania Or Royal Rumble PLE

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced on Tuesday that Riyadh Season and the UFC had signed a “strategic agreement” that would extend their partnership. According to ESPN.com’s Mike Coppinger, a “enhancement” to Saudi Arabia’s current agreement with WWE is expected to be announced later this month.

Here is what Coppinger wrote on Twitter/X regarding the matter:

“Specifically, Alalshikh is looking to bring January’s annual Royal Rumble or WWE’s top event, WrestleMania, to Saudi Arabia. Since 2018, WWE has held at least one of its premium live events in Saudi Arabia. WWE first staged events in the Kingdom in 2014. On May 25, one week after the Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship boxing match in Riyadh, WWE will hold King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.”

Based on previous SEC reports, it’s believed that WWE has been making around $50 million dollars per show in the country of Saudi Arabia.