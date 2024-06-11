Schedule Of WWE Events Ahead Of Clash At The Castle

WWE is set to hold their 2024 Clash at the Castle PLE this Saturday, June 15th from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Prior to this Saturday’s Clash at the Castle PLE, WWE will be holding a number of events including the Clash at the Castle Kickoff show and Friday Night SmackDown.

You can check out the full schedule of events below:

– Thursday, June 13th: WWE will officially open their Clash at the Castle superstore at the St. Enoch Centre at 10AM local time.

– Friday, June 14th: WWE will hold their Clash at the Castle Kickoff show at the SEC Centre Hall 4 at 4PM local time. The show is free and open to the public and for fans in the United States the kickoff show will air at 11AM ET. WWE SmackDown will then air at 8PM ET for fans in the U.S. at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.