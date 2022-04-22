Scott Steiner Speaks Out On Making Peace With WWE After Years of Bad Blood

For years, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner was a vocal critic of the WWE product. In 2018, Steiner was interviewed by WhatCulture.com and called WWE a “horrible” product while also being critical of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. In a new interview with DetroitNews.com, Steiner said the following in regards to making peace with WWE:

“You’ve gotta let it go, you can’t harbor all the bad feelings. You’ve gotta grow up.”

Steiner also talked about the development of his Big Poppa Pump persona:

“I knew I had to go in a totally different direction. So I just totally flipped the switch. The new character was a mix of what he had been keeping bottled up and what a decade in professional wrestling business had done to his mentality. In amateur wrestling, you really didn’t talk too much trash. Wrestling is a humbling experience: if you get too big, you’ll get beat. So I had always had that mindset,” Scott says. “But after awhile, once I saw everything in the business, the politics, I had a totally different mindset than when I broke in. I had a whole different attitude, it was more of a rage. And that’s what came out.”