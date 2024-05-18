The Undertaker Reveals He Didn’t Like The Corporate Ministry Faction From The WWE Attitude Era

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed the Attitude Era’s Corporate Ministry faction—a combination of The Corporation and The Ministry of Darkness—in a Patreon-exclusive question-and-answer podcast.

“How much can I push back really in that situation? But I didn’t like it. I thought as soon as it became Corporate Ministry that it got all watered down and it just ceased to be fun anymore. So, yeah, that was the kind of the beginning of the end right then.

We were really pushing the envelope, as far as touching on religion and all these other different [aspects]. We were getting plenty of hate mail over some of the stuff that we were doing but once The Corporate Ministry, [and] there’s 20 people out there… [The nWo] is a great example of where it ended up, you know? Not a super great payoff, in my opinion. It was just kind of blegh.”

(quote courtesy of Robert DeFelice)