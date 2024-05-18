The Undertaker Looks Back On His Boneyard Match With AJ Styles At WrestleMania 36

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including his Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

Undertaker said, “When we did the cinematic match, it was almost a relief because obviously that match originally was supposed to happen in a stadium. It was going to be a regular match. And in my mind I was thinking, ‘Okay, this isn’t Shawn [Michaels], but man, this is really close to Shawn.’ And I was thinking about the match that we could have, and the only reason I was going to have that match was because I had never worked with AJ. Then obviously the pandemic happens, and now I’m thinking about having this match in an empty warehouse. It was really deflating. Then the cinematic aspect comes in there, and I’m like, ‘Wow, okay. Now we have something. Now we have an opportunity to do something special and something that people have never seen.’”

On not having time to negotiate his fee for his WrestleMania 40 appearance:

“Some people will probably question my business acumen. But WWE’s been so good to me. … If you want me to do it, I’m there for you. I didn’t need to hold anybody up over money.”

On his WrestleMania 40 appearance potentially being his last WrestleMania:

“When I agree to do the thing at ‘Mania, … I wasn’t thinking, ‘This is gonna be it.’ But once I went out and did it, I was cool. I was like, ‘You know what? Now I’m okay. I’m okay with this.’ … It was [as] organic as it could be.”

