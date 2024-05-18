According to Dutch Mantell, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler has been dealing with health issues again.

Lawler was rushed to the hospital in 2023 after suffering a stroke, where he had surgery. Last summer, WWE hosted an episode of Raw from Memphis, during which Lawler made a non-televised appearance for the live audience that had followed his career for decades.

While speaking on his podcast, Mantell revealed that Lawler had a minor stroke the previous month.

Mantell said, “Well, this is another little thing that I heard through the little grapevine… but I heard he had another one, a minor one, but he did have another one within the last two or three weeks, I heard, or it may have been a month. It must not have been a lot to it.”

It was reported a few weeks ago that Lawler no longer has a WWE broadcasting deal but still has a Legends contract. We wish Lawler a speedy recovery.

You can check out the complete podcast below: