Rob Van Dam Talks Hulk Hogan’s Influence, Business Mind, & Legacy

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) discussed what he learned from the late Hulk Hogan in a recent episode of his podcast, 1 Of A Kind.

RVD said, “He gave me goals to reach for. And I watched how he handled himself, being the man that he was, the superstar, the legend, the icon. And everything was a learning experience.”

On Hogan’s passing:

“And just — it’s really sad that he’s gone. He had so much life in him. And everyone’s going to say that. And I feel really bad for Nick. And of course, Sky, his wife, and all of his family and everybody. But we know Nick really well, and know how much Nick idolized his dad, as he should. His dad is the coolest guy in the f**king world. And I just feel bad for him.”

On Hogan’s mind for business:

“His brand is just worth so much that there’s always things you can associate it with and make business. And that’s what he did. That’s another thing he taught me, just the brand of Hulk Hogan — people want to put that on vitamins, gyms, restaurants, and beer. I mean, just like with me in the weed — but also action figures, all of that. It’s our brand that we built by being us… And anyway, when you think about his deals are multi-million dollar deals because he’s f**king Hulk Hogan, and that’s his brand. I can’t imagine there ever being another Hulk Hogan. I mean, now that the ceiling has been busted open by him, there’s probably a lot of guys that might compete with the dollar, but I think it’d be more like an average then it would be, like — even an average for the top elite, but more so than like, one standout. You know what I mean? Like I don’t know. But I’m just saying, yeah, Cena can do it, maybe Roman Reigns can do it, and this guy and that guy too. But with Hogan, like, he was just — he was it. He was the Hulkster.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

