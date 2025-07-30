The Rock Declares “Final Boss” His Most Gratifying Wrestling Persona Yet

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on the new Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal, where he pulled back the curtain on his recent run and the creation of his darker, dominant persona: The Final Boss.

Speaking candidly in the episode, The Rock embraced the evolution of his character and described the personal and creative satisfaction he’s found through this latest chapter of his legendary career. “The Final Boss. The greatest heel professional wrestling has seen. Insurmountable antagonist. There is nothing the Final Boss can’t do. There’s nothing the Final Boss can’t say. Becoming this new version has been the most gratifying decision that I’ve ever made.”

Reinventing a Legend

The “Final Boss” persona debuted in early 2024 and quickly became a cornerstone of WWE programming, showcasing a more brutal and calculated version of The Rock, a far cry from the charismatic, crowd-pleasing Brahma Bull fans grew up with. His run has included dominant moments on both Raw and SmackDown, as well as a marquee storyline with The Bloodline and top stars like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

With SummerSlam 2025 just around the corner and The Rock’s presence still looming large, fans are eager to see what the “Final Boss” will do next.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest updates on The Rock and the future of WWE’s top-tier storytelling.