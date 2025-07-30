Viewership Numbers For July 21st Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the episode of WWE RAW that aired on July 21st averaged 2.7 million viewers, with a total of 5.7 million hours watched that week. This is even from the previous week, which had 2.7 million viewers and a total of 5.4 million hours viewed. The viewership for this episode remains the highest since the June 16th episode, which averaged the same numbers.

The show was among the top 10 in 17 countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Bahrain, India, Jordan, Kuwait, and Sri Lanka. It ranked #5 among English-language TV shows on Netflix for the week. Since its debut on Netflix at the beginning of the year, RAW has averaged 2.979 million views per week for new episodes.

This episode was headlined by a segment featuring WWE Hall Of Famer “The Oracle” Paul Heyman, “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, “Big” Bronson Reed, “Main Event” Jey Uso, and “The OTC1” Roman Reigns.