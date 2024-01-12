Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Rules Out WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Return

Don’t expect to see the only living former member of both D-Generation X and the New World Order at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman of D-X and nWo fame took to social media on Thursday to address speculation and rumors making the rounds online regarding him possibly appearing as a surprise entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE PLE later this month.

“I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes,” Waltman said. “I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner [and] I can do that again with a few weeks training.”

Waltman continued, “I’m at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I’ll be in the [Royal] Rumble.”

Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of the official X account of WWE Hall of Fame legend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman.