Seth Rollins Addresses Roman Reigns’ Character Change

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Seth Rollins commented on the character change of his former Shield partner Roman Reigns:

“Well, look, for anyone who’s known Roman Reigns for as long as I have, you’re going to know that this isn’t new. Roman had to struggle for a long time to kind of closet this side of him. He is an alpha and he sees himself in this light and in this way. I think he’s kind of just got a different lease on the situation and you’re seeing the true Roman Reigns right now.”

Obviously, physically, he took his time off seriously and he’s in the best shape that he’s ever been in and his in-ring performances have followed suit. I say kudos to Roman Reigns for finally taking the bull by the horns instead of riding the bull. To me, I’m all about it, I’m happy to see his success anywhere he goes and whatever he does.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)