Seth Rollins Agrees With Jon Moxley Saying CM Punk Has A “Fragile” Mind, Body, And Ego

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with Wrestle Radio Australia for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rollins commented on CM Punk suffering a torn triceps. Rollins brought up Jon Moxley’s line about Punk from a 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite:

“I mean, I don’t want to say I told you so. But me and a lot of other people told you so. What’s the line? Fragile mind. Fragile body. Fragile ego. I think somebody that I know said something like that about him and it rings true. So look here’s the deal and I told him this in the ring, if you want to find your way to me and the World Heavyweight Championship you’re gonna have to work for it, the deal is he’s gonna have to work a little harder now.”

