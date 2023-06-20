Seth Rollins Comments On His Relationship With Fans, Being A World Champion Again

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins says his reign as world champion is unlike any other.

Rollins was recently asked by Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail how it feels to be World Heavyweight Champion again. Rollins also addressed his current relationship with fans, saying he’s grateful to be the person he is with the title he has.

”It feels a lot different,” Rollins said. “I’m obviously in a very different place in my career to the last time I held a world heavyweight championship. I’ve grown so much as a performer, as a person, and my relationship with our audience has grown so much more.

“Everything in a lot of ways feels more effortless. I don’t mean that in terms of confidence or over-confidence, I actually mean it the opposite way in humility. I just feel like I can relate so much more to the audience’s plight and what they look for in a champion like myself and there’s just a great synergy there. It’s a smooth relationship now. It feels good on both ends and so happy to be the person I am today with the title I have.”

Rollins will defend against Bron Breakker on tonight’s WWE NXT Gold Rush episode. On July 1, he will defend against Finn Balor at WWE Money In The Bank.