Seth Rollins Says He’s Fine With The Rock Coming Back, But Makes It Clear WWE Doesn’t Need Him

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins doesn’t have any real issues with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returning to WWE for a high-profile main event match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA. later this year.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about WWE doing record business without The Rock, so he understands why he might want to come in and “ride his coattails” and “jump on the bandwagon,” but also made it clear that they “don’t need him.”

“Look, man, if The Rock wants to jump on the bandwagon, ride my coattails into WrestleMania, that’s totally fine with me, man. That’s fine with me. Look, I get it. WWE’s as hot as it’s ever been. We are selling out arenas, stadiums, any place we go right now is huge. We just inked two massive deals, Smackdown to USA Network and Raw, my show, which I’ve been anchoring for the last decade, just signed the most lucrative television deal in the history of professional wrestling, with Netflix, which is gonna be a game-changer, starting next year. So we are living life right now, man. We are huge. For The Rock to want to come on board now, jump on my WrestleMania, get his toes wet, I get it. So mad respect to him and everything he’s done outside of here, and everything he’s done for our industry. So I got no problem with The Rock jumping on and doing his business for us, man. We appreciate having him. Like I said, he’s riding my coattails. He just needs to remember that. There’s no heel there, that’s just accurate information. You can look it up. There’s data. Look at the numbers. Look at who’s been on Monday Night Raw for the last ten years more than anybody. It’s me, it’s this guy. I get the credit, not him. So he can come in, he can get what he wants. He can take his little piece, and then he can go back to Hollywood and do his thing because we’ve got this thing. We don’t need ya, we’d love to have ya, but we don’t need ya, big guy.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.