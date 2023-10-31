Seth Rollins Says Life Is Not Black And White And The Same Thing Goes With Wrestling

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins made an appearance on “Last Meals,” which is set to premiere later today at 6AM ET and during the show, Rollins talked about a number of topics including how life is not black and white and how the same thing goes with wrestling.

Rollins said, “Life is not black and white.”

“And so good and evil aren’t always so black and white. There’s a lot of gray area. And the other thing is that it always changes. The same thing goes with wrestling, right? So to figure out how that applies to a large crowd, what they want or what they want to cheer, the difference between a good guy and a bad buy–a heel and a babyface–I think figuring that out and being able to put it into practice teaches you a lot about people.”

You can check out Rollins’ comments in the video below.



(H/T to Sports Illustrated for transcribing the above quotes)