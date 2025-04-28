Seth Rollins Teases Future Success With Paul Heyman

WWE star Seth Rollins recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss various topics, including his newly formed alliance with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, highlighting that it is a business relationship.

Rollins said, “This is a business relationship and that’s the beauty of it. I don’t want to get too deep into it, but you have the two greatest minds in the history of our industry coming together to create and push forward for the future of our industry. Roman Reigns ain’t around enough. CM Punk is not reliable enough. I am both of those things.”

On Heyman’s dedication to the industry:

“Paul Heyman is dedicated to this industry. He will always do what is best for business, and so will I. That is a nice arrangement. I’m smarter than those two, Punk and Roman. I’m not worried about any betrayals or any chaos like that. We got this thing dialed in. I’m very excited to see where it leads us.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)