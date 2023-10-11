Seth Rollins Thinks Becky Lynch, Chad Gable & Ivar Are Underappreciated

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins thinks a handful of WWE Superstars are underappreciated right now.

But who?

During a recent Q&A on the Lunch With Larry program, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his wife, a member of Alpha Academy and a member of The Viking Raiders being underappreciated.

“On the current roster, shockingly, I think my wife [Becky Lynch] is underappreciated,” Rollins said. “And then I would go with two guys who I think are really awesome, Chad Gable and Ivar of the Viking Raiders.”

Check out the complete interview at ChicagoBears.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.