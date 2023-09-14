Seth Rollins Tops PWI 500 List Followed By Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley

Seth Rollins, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has topped the annual PWI 500 list.

Rollins was ranked first on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 33rd list of the top 500 pro wrestlers in the world. He previously held the top spot in 2015 and 2019.

The rankings are based on win-loss records, titles won, competition quality, major feuds, prominence within a wrestler’s promotion, and overall wrestling ability.

Rollins appears on the PWI 500 cover alongside his former Shield brothers, the #2 ranked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the #3 ranked AEW International Champion Jon Moxley.

The top ten wrestlers for 2023 include four from WWE, three from AEW, one from NJPW, one from Impact Wrestling, and one from AAA.

The complete PWI 500 will be available shortly. The following are the top ten and cover:

1. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

2. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

3. AEW International Champion Jon Moxley

4. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

5. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo

6. AEW World & ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF

7. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

8. Orange Cassidy

9. Josh Alexander

10. Cody Rhodes