Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor For U.S. Title Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw

You can officially pencil in a championship match for next week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, it was announced that Seth Rollins will be going one-on-one against Finn Balor on Monday’s Raw with the United States Championship on-the-line.

Joining the Rollins-Balor U.S. title match on the 11/14 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program is a Miz TV segment where The Miz will speak with Dexter Lumis.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 11/14 for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.