Several AEW Wrestlers Said To Be Frustrated

All Elite Wrestling will look to secure their next media rights deal this year, as their current deal with Warner Bros. Discovery expires at the end of the year. Fans have also expressed concern about the company’s direction at this time.

The reason for this is that despite having one of the most impressive rosters in recent memory, business is down in key metrics such as television ratings and attendance. Despite having three AEW and one ROH show, not all of the roster can be used, which has resulted in frustration among talent.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted how AEW has changed dramatically backstage in recent years.

According to Meltzer, “AEW went from the fun place to work with the great backstage camaraderie when WWE talent for the most part were walking on eggshells, to a place with a lot of frustration from wrestlers making a nice and even great living but not getting anywhere near the ring time nor upward mobility hoped for.”

With so many wrestlers on the roster, wrestlers become frustrated because they do not get enough ring time and exposure.