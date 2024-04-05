Several Legends Spotted In Philadelphia For WWE WrestleMania XL Weekend

As PWMania.com previously reported, several former WWE and ECW stars were spotted in Philadelphia for the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony as well as for WrestleMania XL week including Jazz, Maryse and Dawn Marie.

PWInsider.com reports that more legends were spotted in town for the biggest weekend in pro wrestling that weren’t originally on the docket including MMA legend and WWE veteran Ken Shamrock, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, ECW legend Spike Dudley, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman and WWE alumni and current OVW President Al Snow.

There is no word yet on what these legends will be doing during WrestleMania XL week, but DDP usually accompanies Cody Rhodes for the big matchups in his career.