Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s TNA iMPACT (8/22/2024)

The lineup for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

During the August 15 episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ prime time Thursday night program, TNA Wrestling confirmed the card for next week’s show on August 22.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 8/22 episode of TNA iMPACT:

* Alisha Edwards vs. Rosemary

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy vs. Moose & JDC

* Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA vs. Hammerstone (Ultimate X Qualifier)

* Laredo Kid vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jai Vidal (Ultimate X Qualifier)