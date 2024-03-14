Several Wrestling Personalities React To Mercedes Moné’s AEW Debut

By
James Hetfield
-

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Moné made her debut with All Elite Wrestling on this past Wednesday night’s Big Business episode of Dynamite. Moments later, it was announced that she signed with the company and is now “All Elite.”

Several pro wrestling personalities, including The Garcia Twins, Tyler Breeze, Matt Hardy, Taya Valkyrie, Dustin Rhodes, Renee Paquette, and Daniel Garcia, took to their official Twitter (X) accounts to react to the huge debut.

You can check out the posts below.

 

