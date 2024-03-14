Several Wrestling Personalities React To Mercedes Moné’s AEW Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mercedes Moné made her debut with All Elite Wrestling on this past Wednesday night’s Big Business episode of Dynamite. Moments later, it was announced that she signed with the company and is now “All Elite.”

Several pro wrestling personalities, including The Garcia Twins, Tyler Breeze, Matt Hardy, Taya Valkyrie, Dustin Rhodes, Renee Paquette, and Daniel Garcia, took to their official Twitter (X) accounts to react to the huge debut.

You can check out the posts below.

“I need to be here. I want to be here. AEW is the only place where this REVOLUTION can be global.” Massive chills from the CEO! LOVE this! And everything she represents and is doing!! 👏🏼❤️‍🔥🙌🏼 Congrats @MercedesVarnado !!! Sending you soooo much love!!!

If you’re gonna do #AEWBigBusiness in Bo$$ton, that’s the way to kick off #AEWDynamite. Great to see @MercedesVarnado back in a North American wrestling ring. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2024

Wait…. this whole time I was making music for Wendi Richter… NO ONE TOLD ME ABOUT THIS ONE…..saawwwwwwwwwwwwmmmm btch 😂 She made that track herself!

I flew to Brooklyn in 2015 to watch Mercedes wrestle in a main event. I’m over the friggin’ moon right now #AEWDynamite #AEWBigBusiness — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) March 14, 2024

Best ever, don’t ever question, you know better https://t.co/ReZXaWJgwN — DG (@GarciaWrestling) March 14, 2024