Shane McMahon Explains His Decision To Leave WWE In October 2009

Shane McMahon was among those interviewed on the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, and he spoke about a number of topics including his decision to leave the company in October 2009.

McMahon said, “It was a really hard decision for me to leave the only thing that I love and the only business I ever want to work in my life, but my dad, especially then, was strong at the helm, and I was like, ‘If this is the time for me to go try certain things, then that’s the time.’”

On not seeing eye to eye with his father:

“Just weren’t seeing eye-to-eye on certain things. But he’s the boss. When he says to paint something blue, we’re painting it blue. I was just like, ‘I can either stay in here and watch us implode or it’s time to step back.’ He’s my dad, you know? I’m not gonna jeopardize that. So I decided to step away. I thanked him, gave him a hug, and that was it.”

