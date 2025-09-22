Shane McMahon’s Son Pushes For His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

As previously noted by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at WrestlePalooza this past Saturday, arriving as his “American Badass” persona.

He joined Stephanie McMahon in the crowd and revealed the news that she would be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class.

Following the segment, Shane McMahon’s son, Declan McMahon, took to Twitter (X) to call for WWE to induct his father into the Hall of Fame as well.

Shane’s last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 39.

Declan McMahon wrote, “Put Shane McMahon in the Hall of Fame.”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry would respond to Declan’s post by writing, “Hell yeah! I want to induct him!!!”

Put Shane McMahon in the Hall of Fame! — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) September 21, 2025