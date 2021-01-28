Shaq Officially Challenges Cody Rhodes To A Match

During Wednesday night’s AEW Awards, Shaquille O’Neil challenged Cody Rhodes to a match in March. This would presumably mean that a match will take place at the Revolution PPV since the event is now scheduled for Sunday, March 7th.
On AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut a promo and was interested in a tag match against Shaq and Jade. With Brandi being pregnant, Red Velvet came to the ring and volunteered her services.
