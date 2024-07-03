Shawn Michaels Addresses Joe Hendry Possibly Appearing In WWE NXT Again

On the NXT Heatwave media call, Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes had an opportunity to ask Shawn Michaels about Joe Hendry of TNA Wrestling.

Michaels praised Joe Hendry’s social media success, which helped drive demand for his NXT debut. Michaels also stated that Hendry has a bright future ahead of him and that they hope to work together again in the future.

“Clearly you could see what it was. It was my first time meeting Joe. Again, even for me not being the most skilled social media guy. You see his turnaround all the time from a social media standpoint. Clearly he is a bright young man. The short dealings that I had with him, I liked him a great deal. So again, nothing would thrill me more than to have the opportunity to work with Joe Hendry in the future. I think he would tell you the same thing, he is someone who wants to continue to grow and move up.

But right now, unfortunately, nothing to add at this point in time, but I think he’s a young man that’s very bright, certainly has a very bright future and I appreciate the way he has generated this on his own and I think that always speaks well of somebody. Again, you used the words thinking outside of the box, he’s obviously done that and I always appreciate the intellect that it takes for somebody to grow outside the wheelhouse that they’re in.”