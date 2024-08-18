Shawn Michaels Names Who He Feels Are The Best In-Ring Performers Today

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on Good Karma Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including who he feels are the best in-ring performers in pro wrestling today.

Michaels said, “I think Seth [Rollins] is a fantastic performer. That’s me off the top of my head picking one. He’s a guy that has unbelievable talent. AJ Styles is still a guy that I think is fantastic as well.”

“The more I sit here and think about it, there are probably other guys that would come up, but I will say right now, for me, for my kind of style and what I enjoy out of matches, AJ and Seth are rocking pretty good.”

