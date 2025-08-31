Shawn Michaels Says Kevin Nash And Scott Hall Defined Cool In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels spoke with The Boston Herald about various topics, including The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall).

Michaels said, “I can describe Kevin and Scott in one word: cool. I had to try very hard and even overcompensate, but they epitomized what it meant to be cool. Even if it doesn’t show now, I was a beautiful young man – but I didn’t have any of that real deep coolness. Whether you saw them on television or backstage, Scott and Kevin had it all the time. They had this bona fide cool bravado – and humor, too. They were so perfect and natural together, and they were able to impress that upon that viewer.”

On the NXT brand preparing stars for the future:

“There’s not another brand out there that works so hard to create stars in order to lose them. Everybody else builds stars to be able to draw money and ratings for their show. We do it to then send them off somewhere else. That is unlike any other brand, and it is part of the value NXT brings to the wrestling business as a whole.”

On WWE’s growth:

“I’ve been with WWE for almost 40 years, and we continue to break new ground and grow at such a global level that I find unfathomable. WWE is part of mainstream Americana and around the world. That’s amazing to me.”