Sheamus Came Very Close To Retiring Two Months Ago

Sheamus could have left professional wrestling just a few months ago.

Sheamus had been out with a shoulder injury since his last match, a loss to Edge on the August 18th episode of SmackDown. While away, it was reported that Sheamus had an injury.

WWE announced his return to the ring a week ago, with a vignette highlighting his career and accomplishments. Sheamus returned to WWE Monday Night Raw this week from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, where he faced Ivar in a singles match.

In a Twitter post, the former WWE Champion shed more light on the situation, stating that he nearly retired two months ago due to neck pain.

“The road back to the ring is slow, rough, and unimaginably painful. 2 months ago, I thought I was hanging up my boots for good, but a lot of doctors, trainers, and physios helped get me cleared to do what I love.. fight. #thisiswhatwedo.”