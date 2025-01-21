Sheamus: ‘I Don’t Give A S**t If They Don’t Like How Stiff I Am’

Sheamus, a longtime WWE star and multiple-time World Champion, has built a reputation for delivering hard-hitting, physical matches that fans have come to expect when his music hits. Known for his tagline “Banger After Banger,” Sheamus has become synonymous with intense, no-nonsense bouts that showcase his love for the physicality of professional wrestling.

While speaking with Collider, Sheamus addressed criticism about his in-ring style, often regarded as stiff. He explained his philosophy, emphasizing respect for his opponents and the mutual understanding required for his hard-hitting matches:

“The thing about me is I’ve never been a guy to take liberties. I will hit you. I will hit you hard. I’m not going to break noses and stuff, but I’ll hit you. But I expect to be hit back just as hard, if not harder, and they know that. They’re relaxed there, and they can do that, and they can show a side of themselves that they probably wouldn’t be able to show with certain other talent or more experienced or veteran talent like me, and that’s just the way I like it.”

Sheamus takes pride in his physical style and in giving fans a match that feels like a real fight. He acknowledges that not all wrestlers may want to step into the ring with him but doesn’t let that affect his approach.

“I’m sure there are people who don’t want to get in there with me because they don’t like the physical aspect that I bring, but I don’t give a shit because if you want to go in there with me, come in there with me. A lot of young talent will want to get in there, and they’ll know when they’re going to have a Sheamus match—a banger of a Sheamus match to walk away—and the crowd will give them that much more respect.”

This weekend, Sheamus will challenge Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Fans are expecting another classic, physical showdown as the Celtic Warrior continues his quest to add more accolades to his storied career.