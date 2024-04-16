Sheamus Reacts To Fan Criticism Following WWE TV Return

Sheamus returned to WWE television this week, during WWE Monday Night RAW from the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC, where he faced Ivar in a singles match.

His last notable feud was with Drew McIntyre and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 last year. Sheamus has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since his loss to Edge on the August 18th episode of SmackDown.

WWE announced his return to the ring a week ago, with a vignette highlighting his career and accomplishments. WWE reintroduced him with a mixed version of his theme song, while he wore green trunks.

While the former WWE Champion looked impressive in his return victory, some fans criticized him for being bigger than he appeared before his hiatus.

He took to Twitter to mock them, writing, “I’m just big boned 🤫.”