Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch Each Enter 2024 Royal Rumble Match

By
Matt Boone
-

Two more competitors have declared themselves as entrants for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble matches.

During the WWE Preview Special 2024 on Peacock show this evening, it was announced that Becky Lynch has entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

