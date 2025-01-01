Shinsuke Nakamura Triumphs At NOAH The New Year 2025 Event

Shinsuke Nakamura made his highly anticipated return to Japan on January 1, 2025, wrestling Ulka Sasaki at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year event. Nakamura marked the occasion with a spectacular entrance, captivating the crowd at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

For this special bout, Nakamura used his signature WWE theme music while debuting a striking new attire and proudly holding his WWE United States Championship. The match saw Nakamura secure a decisive victory over Sasaki, further solidifying his status as an international wrestling star.

This wasn’t Nakamura’s first appearance with Pro Wrestling NOAH. In 2023, he returned to the promotion to face The Great Muta during Muta’s farewell tour, a match that took place at the same event in Tokyo.

Nakamura recently reignited his WWE career after a lengthy hiatus, returning in November to feud with LA Knight. Their rivalry culminated at Survivor Series: WarGames, where Nakamura defeated Knight to capture the United States Championship. His participation in this NOAH event highlights his enduring connection to Japanese wrestling while maintaining his prominence in WWE.