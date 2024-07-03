Should Tiffany Stratton Win The Women’s Money In The Bank?

On Saturday, July 6th, WWE is going to be holding its annual event, “Money In The Bank.” The event will be coming to us live from Toronto and looks to be a great show. The two annual Money In The Bank matches will be taking place, for the men’s and women’s respectively.

Alongside the ladder matches, we will see Sami Zayn put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bron Breakker, Cody Rhodes team up with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline, and Damian Priest put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Seth Rollins. So, who should win the title of Mr. and Ms. Money In The Bank?

Looking at the women’s side of things, we will see Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark vying for a chance to cement their name in history. There are a few good choices on who should win the Women’s Money In The Bank, but the winner has to be Tiffany Stratton.

Tiffany Stratton must win Ms. Money In The Bank

Stratton has some of the biggest upside out of every women’s competitor under the WWE umbrella. For how young she is, she is so talented and arguably one of the best heels in WWE today. Stratton quickly burst on the scene in NXT and accomplished a lot in her short two years in the company.

Stratton is a former NXT Women’s Champion and won NXT Female Superstar of the Year, and NXT Superstar of the Year in her short career. Since her call-up, Stratton has gone on to have some fun feuds with Naomi, and Bayley, and now allying with another incredibly talented woman on the SmackDown roster, Nia Jax.

A win at Money In The Bank could be perfect for the young, up-and-comer. There’s a lot of fun stuff they could do with her and a “decorative” briefcase which would be very easy to market. However, the briefcase could also play into the story where Nia Jax challenges Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship at Summerslam.

It’s easy to see a scenario in which Stratton cashes in her briefcase and wins the WWE Women’s Championship at Summerslam via cash-in. Stratton could cash in on Nia Jax and turn face in the process, or cement herself as one of the next great WWE women’s heels and cash in on the babyface champion, Bayley, for hopefully a huge reaction.

One thing we know for sure is that Tiffany Stratton is the future of the WWE women’s division. She has all the tools to be a major player for years to come. She gets a great crowd reaction and has great promo skills to connect with the crowd. All in all, Stratton’s push should start at Money In The Bank with the biggest win of her career.