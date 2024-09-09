Six Woman Bout Set For 9/9 WWE Raw In Calgary

WWE has announced an interesting new match for the “Season Premiere” of Raw on Monday night, September 9, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Ahead of the season premiere of the weekly three-hour USA Network program, the company has announced Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria and a mystery teammate taking on the Pure Fusion Collective trio of Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

Also scheduled for the 9/9 show:

* Bret Hart appears

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Unholy Union

* WWE Intercontinental Title No. One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne