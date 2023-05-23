Skye Blue Comments On Working Behind-The-Scenes With Mickie James

Skye Blue has come a long way.

The women’s wrestling star recently appeared as a guest on AEW Unrestricted, the official podcast of All Elite Wrestling, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW women’s star reflected on working the pre-show for the first-ever NWA EmPowerrr all-women’s pay-per-view event.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her memories.

On working behind-the-scenes with Mickie James for the NWA EmPowerrr pre-show: “She pays attention to the little things, so when we were running the match by her, because I wrestled Christi Jaynes. We both had a lucha background, so we wanted to play on that because not a lot of people have as much lucha background as us. We were the first match, so we wanted to do something different so when you see the rest… it was a short pre-show match, so we didn’t want to take anything from the main card.”

On how Mickie James is a big on little details, ones that can help elevate a story and add layers to a character: “But even like the little things, the little details on our entrance, on our beauty shot, stuff like that, she was paying close attention to. I won with a roll up I think and she was like ‘Make sure you roll out of the ring and then you celebrate cause you’re like holy crap, I just won. You want to get out of dodge because she’s a heel.’ How close attention she paid to the little things, how the little things add up in the end. She was super hands on, which is dope.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.