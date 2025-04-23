Special First Look At John Cena’s New Film With Idris Elba “Heads Of State”

Amazon issued the following:

● Heads of State premieres globally on Prime Video July 2, 2025.

● The film is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world — if they can work together.

● The film is a global adventure blending explosive action and sharp comedic banter that takes audiences on the run and for a thrilling ride.

● The film combines fast-paced action sequences and creative stunts with a heavy dose of nostalgia fit with all of the 90s charm of the golden era of buddy action comedies.

● This film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021).

● The film features an all-star ensemble cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine.