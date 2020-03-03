Speculation About AJ Styles’ Shoulder Injury

As previously noted, AJ Styles suffered separated shoulder at the Royal Rumble PPV. Styles returned to television but didn’t do much wrestling at Super Showdown and this week’s RAW. As a result, there has been speculation that Styles might not be 100% recovered and WWE is trying to keep him healthy for the Wrestlemania match with The Undertaker.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation with Styles and here is what he said courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“I don’t know if AJ is hurt because if you notice AJ’s has done nothing as of late. He hurt his shoulder, but since he came back he hasn’t worked house shows. In Saudi Arabia he really did nothing. I mean if you look back at those two matches [in the Super Showdown Gauntlet Match] he took one move [from The Undertaker] and he did a match with R-Truth that was nothing.”

“So, yeah I think that maybe they’re protecting him. The other thing too is that because he’s wrestling the Undertaker at Wrestlemania, Vince is making sure that he’s booked strong.”