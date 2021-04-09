Speculation About Major Returns At WWE WrestleMania 37

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan commented on how both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch are expected to return to WWE:

“Ronda is going to be coming back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future.”

In regards to Rousey, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that her status with the company is unclear since he contract was set to expire although it’s possible that WWE froze the contract during her hiatus. It’s believed that Rousey was originally going to be part of Wrestlemania 37 when the show was scheduled for California.

PWMania.com also confirmed speculation that Bayley hasn’t been announced for Wrestlemania because she will be doing a “Ding Dong Hello” segment with a possible surprise appearance from a returning star. Click here for more details.