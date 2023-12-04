Speculation About Mercedes Mone’s Future In Wrestling As She Nears A Return

Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) hasn’t wrestled since suffering an ankle injury at the NJPW Resurgence event on May 21st. Mone recently posted a video of herself training, fueling speculation that she will return to the ring soon.

While some fans believe Mone will end up with AEW as a result of her attendance at All In at Wembley Stadium, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that a return to WWE isn’t out of the question if she hasn’t signed a contract.

Meltzer said, “I have always thought it’s interesting that she hasn’t signed there [with AEW]. And until she does, I keep thinking that she doesn’t want to make the commitment not to go back to WWE.”

“She’s not ready yet … even if she has signed a deal, there’s really no point in announcing it right now. They just announced Will Ospreay. It would be better for her to debut as a surprise than them announce she has a deal. So her not being announced as having signed a deal, to me doesn’t necessarily mean anything. But if she legitimately hasn’t signed, then I could see her going back to WWE easily. Especially right now.”