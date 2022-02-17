Speculation About ‘Twists and Turns’ At WWE Elimination Chamber

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE and how the event could impact Wrestlemania 38:

“I was told twist and turns coming on this show, so I don’t know what those would be. I know that there was a push to do title vs title which means Brock [Lesnar] wins the Chamber and Roman [Reigns] beats Goldberg. I think most people kind of are expecting that. For Brock to lose in the Chamber match, I mean, I don’t know how you beat him, because again, it’s like, they haven’t done a lot of interference in Chamber matches. I suppose you can do it this time, but it would have to take that.

I don’t see, like, someone scoring a fall on Brock Lesnar. It makes no sense at all to do that building up Mania because the whole idea of Mania has been to maximize Reigns and maximize Lesnar and make them the two biggest stars and protect them completely. Granted, Lesnar did lose to Bobby Lashley, but that was Roman’s doing. It was very clear watching the match that that was the situation, but they could get the revenge back.

There’s a lot of different ways you can go, just the way that they choose. There’s five, six, seven different right ways, you know. There’s certainly going to be wrong ways, but I don’t think they’ll do those wrong ways. I wouldn’t bet on it, because if you bet on their booking, you’re going to be wrong more than you’re right, because their booking is more negative than positive.”