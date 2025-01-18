Speculation Grows As Top WWE Star Invited To Appear On NXT

Roxanne Perez has challenged Bayley to return to NXT following their heated confrontation and brawl on the January 14 episode.

Perez made her presence felt on this week’s SmackDown, where she sat ringside to watch Bayley’s match against WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Bayley ultimately fell short in her attempt to reclaim the title. Perez’s attendance at the event added another layer to their budding rivalry, with Perez expressing her intentions to confront Bayley further.

Perez has invited Bayley to appear on NXT next week, suggesting that she has advice for the veteran regarding what it takes to be a champion. While WWE has yet to confirm Bayley’s appearance on NXT, the ongoing tension between the two has fans anticipating their next encounter.