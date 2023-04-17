Speculation On AEW Having Plans For A CM Punk And Chris Jericho Feud

AEW has tentative plans for CM Punk to return to television on the June 21 edition of Dynamite.

As previously reported, a meeting with AEW President Tony Khan, Punk, Chris Jericho, and others is scheduled to take place soon. The plan for AEW is to use the AEW Collison show, which will air on Saturday nights, as the CM Punk show, with him separated from those on the roster who dislike him for his actions.

On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Live, Andrew Zarian reported that Warner Bros. Discovery is aware of Punk’s return. He’s also heard that The Young Bucks are against working with Punk.

“The story here is that CM Punk is essentially happening. I know for a fact that Warner has been told he is coming back. They are very much aware of the situation. He had recently said he was willing to return to AEW, and he wants to make it work. The issue here is that he’s willing to work with The Elite members. I know that as of the time I was told and as of early this week, there was no intention on the other side. Maybe Kenny a little bit more than The [Young] Bucks, but I mean, they do not want to work with him. There’s been no dialogue between the two sides either regarding sitting down and making this work. The plans have been put in place to possibly have a Saturday show to be the soft brand split. When I used that term yesterday on Mat Men, I was told that it’s less soft than I’m putting out there. I guess there will be people that are predominantly on the Saturday show. Also, Dave [Meltzer] reported that there was a meeting scheduled between CM Punk, Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, FTR and somebody and other people. I’ve heard this from multiple people,” Zarian stated.

Zarian mentioned that once Punk returns, the show will most likely be Punk and Jericho.

“The way it was alluded to me is that the program will probably be Punk and Jericho in some capacity. I don’t know if FTR or The Jericho Society is involved.”



